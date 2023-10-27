Samsung Heavy Industries and DNV in Autonomous Shipping Collaboration

South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and leading classification society DNV have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Kormarine, committing to establishing SHI's state-of-the-art Remote Operation Centre (ROC) for real-time monitoring and control of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS).

The MOU will underpin DNV and Samsung Heavy Industries’ collaboration to drive innovation and redefine the future of marine transportation, DNV said.

The joint venture seeks to develop a Remote Operation Center (ROC) for MASS, advance the future of autonomous shipping by harnessing cutting-edge technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity platforms, and ensure safe and smooth operations.

It will also explore remote assistance technologies that underpin the concepts of autonomous ships and their practical applications. DNV will advise SHI on its ROC concept and later certify it according to the relevant regulations.

"We are delighted to announce this significant milestone in our commitment to innovation with the signing of the MOU with DNV. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration on ROC, underpinned by a shared vision of the benefits to all stakeholders of the efficient and cyber-secure autonomous vessel," said Hyun Joe Kim, Vice President, Director of Autonomous Ship Research Centre.

"At DNV, we have a long-standing commitment to safety, innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry. This partnership reaffirms our dedication to pioneering advancements in maritime technology," confirmed Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager, Maritime Korea & Japan.



