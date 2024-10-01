Samsung Heavy Industries’ FCSU Design Earns Approval from Bureau Veritas

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has been awarded an approval in principle (AIP) for its Floating CO2 Storage Unit (FCSU) design from classification society Bureau Veritas (BV).

The AIP certificate was presented to Haeki Jang, Chief Technical Officer of SHI, by Matthieu De Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, during a ceremony at Gastech 2024.

The floating CO2 storage unit features a free-form pressure tank design, equipped with Lattice Pressure Vessel for CO2 storage that is equivalent to the IMO Type C cylindrical tanks. The design optimizes space by integrating the tanks directly into the hull of the unit, offering a more efficient alternative to traditional cylindrical tank installations.

The FCSU is a marine facility which stores CO2 captured at onshore terminals, which is then compressed at high pressure, stored in Lattice Pressure Vessel, and injected into depleted submarine oil and gas wells for long-term storage.

SHI and BV confirmed the basic feasibility of the FCSU, incorporating an enhanced CO2 storage tank system applicable to medium pressure, in accordance with BV’s classification rules.