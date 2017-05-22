Marine Link
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Samsung Heavy bags USD100 mln Order for 2 LNG Ships

May 22, 2017

Pic: Samsung Heavy Industries

Pic: Samsung Heavy Industries

 South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has won a $100 million order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for Korea Line, reports Yohnap.

 
Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) has chartered Korea Line to transport LNG from Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province (mainland) to Jeju Island for 20 years. 
 
Under the deal with Korea Line, SHI will build the ships by December 2019, the company said. One of the two vessels would have LNG bunkering capability.
 
The ships, which can carry up to 7,500 cubic meters of LNG each, will be deployed to transport LNG between local ports, it added.
 
The shipyard would be building expertise in the home-grown containment system, small-scale LNG carriers and LNG bunkering vessels through the order, it said. 
 
With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has clinched deals valued at a combined $2.3 billion to build 12 ships, including eight oil tankers.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News