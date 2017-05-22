Samsung Heavy bags USD100 mln Order for 2 LNG Ships
South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has won a $100 million order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for Korea Line, reports Yohnap.
