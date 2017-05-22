Samsung Heavy bags USD100 mln Order for 2 LNG Ships

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has won a $100 million order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for Korea Line, reports Yohnap.

Under the deal with Korea Line, SHI will build the ships by December 2019, the company said. One of the two vessels would have LNG bunkering capability.

The ships, which can carry up to 7,500 cubic meters of LNG each, will be deployed to transport LNG between local ports, it added.

The shipyard would be building expertise in the home-grown containment system, small-scale LNG carriers and LNG bunkering vessels through the order, it said.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has clinched deals valued at a combined $2.3 billion to build 12 ships, including eight oil tankers.