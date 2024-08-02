Sanmar to Build Two Tugs for Turkiye's Directorate General of Coastal Safety

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar announced it has secured contract to construct two powerful ASD tugboats for Turkiye's Directorate General of Coastal Safety.

Sanmar, which has previously delivered four tugs to the directorate’s fleet, said the new Boğaçay class tugboats are based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400 SX MKII design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. The vessels will measure 24m, have a hefty 75 tonnes of bollard pull and meet stringent IMO Tier lll environmental standards. They will also come with Fi-Fi 1 fire-fighting capability.

Once delivered, the tugs will be used for emergency response, salvage and assistance towage, around Turkiye through the provision of towing, escort, and fire-fighting services.

A contract signing ceremony was held at Sanmar’s purpose-built Altinova Shipyard in the heart of the Turkish maritime sector, where the two new tugs will be built.

Cem Seven, vice chairman of Sanmar's board of directors, said, "The Directorate General of Coastal Safety is crucial for Turkey's maritime safety, accident prevention, and emergency response. Given Turkey's strategic location and extensive coastline, maritime trade and tourism have significant potential."