Sanmar Delivers Compact Harbor Tug to Port of Bayonne

Sanmar has delivered a compact RAscal 1500 ASD tug to CCI Bayonne Pays Basque, which manages the Port of Bayonne in France.

Based on the RAscal 1500 design series from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, Göksu V is 14.95 meters long with a molded breadth of 8.3 meters and a least molded depth and navigational draft of 3 meters. It can achieve 16 tons of bollard pull and a speed of 10 knots.

Göksu V is an ASD tug that has been specifically designed and developed for ship-handling in modern, but typically smaller harbor and port operations. The forward winch also serves emergency towing over the stern as a pipe tunnel runs underneath the wheelhouse. With a crew of up to four people, its tank capacities include 20 cubic meters of fuel oil and 2 cubic meters of fresh water.

For its delivery journey, it was loaded onto a heavy-lift vessel at Haydarpaşa port near Istanbul, Turkiye, for the voyage to the Port of Bayonne, which saw a 12.2% increase in traffic during 2023.