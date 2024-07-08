Sanmar Delivers Escort Tug

Sanmar delivered a tug designed for escort, ship-handling, and towage work to Italy-based operator Rimorchiatori Laziali as part of its on-going expansion outside the Mediterranean.

Known as KOCAÇAY IX while under construction in Turkiye, the tug has been renamed Pellegron by its new owners and will operate in the Arabian Gulf.

Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAstar 3200SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd., Pellegron measures 32m LOA including fenders, with a 13m breadth, 5.35m molded depth and maximum draft of 6m.

The twin Z-drive, diesel-powered tugboat can achieve a hefty 80 tonnes of bollard pull and a free-running speed ahead of 13 knots.

It is equipped for operations over the bow and stern, with a powerful escort winch at the bow for escorting and ship handling operations, and a towing winch, towing pins, and rounded transom at the stern for towing.

Classified by RINA, Pellegron, which was launched towards the end of May, has FiFi 1 fire-fighting capability, and its tank capacities include 165m3 of fuel oil and 20m3 of fresh water. It has been designed to accommodate a crew of up to 10 people.



