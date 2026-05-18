Sanmar Delivers LAGANMAN Tug to Belfast Towage

Sanmar has completed the delivery of the ASD harbor tug LAGANMAN to Belfast Towage in Northern Ireland. The vessel has arrived at the Port of Belfast following a delivery vovage from Türkiye, carried out by one of Sanmar's experienced delivery crews.

Built at Sanmar's Altinova Shipyard, the tug was built under the project name Sirapinar XXIII during construction. LAGANMAN is based on the RAmparts 2200 design developed by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

LAGANMAN joins Masterman and Merchantman as the third Sanmar-built tug delivered to Belfast Towage, further strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two companies.

With an overall length of 22.4 meters, a beam of 10.84 meters and a depth of 4.4 meters, LAGANMAN is part of Sanmar's Sirapinar Class, often regarded as a more compact counterpart to the widely used Bogacay series. Despite its smaller dimensions, including a reduction of 2 meters in length and 1.16 meters in beam, the vessel delivers excellent maneuverability, stability and overall performance.

The tug is powered by Caterpillar engines and equipped with Schottel Z drive propulsion units, providing a bollard pull of 50 tonnes and a top speed of 12 knots. It is also fitted with Fi Fi 1 firefighting capability, enabling it to support a wide range of harbor operations.

Designed with operational efficiency in mind, LAGANMAN supports low manning requirements and incorporates advanced automation systems that enhance both performance and environmental efficiency. Its onboard tanks have capacities of 72 cubic meters for fuel oil and 10.8 cubic meters for fresh water.