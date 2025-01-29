Sanmar Delivers Another Multi-Purpose Tug to Norwegian Operator

Sanmar has delivered one of its multi-purpose Bogacay Series tugs to Norwegian operator Buksér og Berging, where it will work out of the Port of Oslo.

Renamed BEVER by its new owner, the tug is the ninth that Sanmar has built for the company. A tenth tug is under construction at Sanmar’s shipyard in Türkiye and is scheduled to be delivered in April 2025.

Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan, BEVER is a twin Z-drive, diesel-powered vessel designed for optimal efficiency in ship-handling duties for sea-going ships, coastal towing, escort, and general-purpose duties.

Capable of achieving 60 tonnes of bollard pull ahead, BEVER measures 24.4 m LOA, with a 12 m beam and least moulded depth of 4.5 m. It has a navigational draft at 100 DWT of 5.45m and can carry 78m3 of fuel and 12m3 of potable water.

Buksér og Berging was the first operator in Europe to take delivery of one of Sanmar’s zero-emission, fully-electric powered ElectRA harbour tugs, which it operates in the Port of Oslo.

Since its delivery in April last year, BB ELECTRA has already completed 81 towage operations during 835 running hours. ElectRA tugs now operate in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

“Buksér og Berging shares our dream of a sustainable tug and towing industry of the future, based on low and no emissions vessels, and I am delighted that we at Sanmar are able to provide them with the technologically-advanced tugboats that they need to achieve this admirable aim,” said Rüçhan Çıvgın, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards.