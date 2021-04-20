Sanmar Delivers Second of Sister Tugs to Seaspan

Sanmar delivered the second of two flagship twin sister tugboats to Seaspan.

Built in 2016 at Sanmar Shipyards Altinova, Bogacay XI was renamed Seaspan Harrier by its new owners and left Turkey for its new home on Canada’s west coast on 15 April. Seaspan acquired the tug’s sister vessel Bogacay Vlll, which it renamed Seaspan Raptor, towards the end of 2020. Seaspan Raptor which was built in 2015, was initially operated by Sanmar in its own fleet. Also like its sister, it is making the 12,500 nautical mile journey from Turkey to Vancouver under its own steam.

Measuring 24.4 x 11.25 x 5.7m, the 312 gt Seaspan Harrier and Seaspan Raptor are twin ZDrive, diesel powered tugs based on the RAmparts 2400 SX design from naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

Powered by two 2,240kW MTU engines and Kongsberg Z-drives, the high-performance tugs can achieve a 75 tonnes of bollard pull and have a top speed of 13 knots. A fire-fighting pump driven through clutched flexible coupling on the front of the dedicated CAT C32 diesel has a capacity of 2,700m3/hour.

Special care has been taken with soundproofing throughout the vessels to improve crew comfort in a safe working environment. The captain and chief engineer’s cabins are above deck along with a mess/lounge and galley, WC and shower. Below deck are two double cabins, WC with shower and a laundry. High standards of comfort and quality throughout include teak imitating IMO-approved floor material. All accommodation space is heated, vented and air-conditioned.

Seaspan Harrier and Seaspan Raptor are classed: ABS, +ABCU, +A1, +AMS, Towing Vessel, UWILD, QR.