Sanmar Delivers Its Sixth ElectRA Tugboat to Norwegian Operator

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar has delivered the sixth electric power tugboat from its ElectRA series to Norwegian operator Buksér og Berging.

Named BB ELECTRA by its new owners, the tug will be based at the Port of Oslo.

It boasts exclusive-to-Sanmar ElectRA 2200 SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan, and represents the eighth tug that Sanmar has delivered to Buksér og Berging.

With an overall length of 22.2 meters excluding fenders, molded breadth of 10.84 meters and least molded depth of 4.4 meters, BB ELECTRA has 1.718 kWh of battery power. It can achieve a bollard pull ahead of 45 tons and a speed of 11.8 knots, according to Sanmar.

Its Caterpillar C32 IMO Tier lll compliant switchable marine generator set provides 940 eKW at 1.800 rev/min and deck equipment includes a DMT TW-E250kN fore winch, Data Hidrolik DTH 50-120P tow hook, Palfinger PK11001MC deck crane and Data Hidrolik DTC 4000 EP-L rope reel.

BB ELECTRA, which has accommodation for a crew of three, is Buksér og Berging’s first eco-friendly electric-powered no emissions tug, with previous deliveries from Sanmar including the Tier lll emissions compliant sister escort tugs BAMSE and BOB, and BORGOY and BOKN, the world’s first two purely LNG-fueled tugboats.

“Buksér og Berging, quite rightly, have very exacting demands when it comes to protecting the environment that they work in and we are more than happy to provide a new generation of environmentally-friendly tugboats that more than meet their requirements. We are also always delighted when an existing client comes back or more,” said Rüçhan Çıvgın, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards.