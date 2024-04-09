Sanmar Launches New Tug for Rimorchiatori Laziali

Turkish tugboat builder and operator Sanmar announced it has launched a new vessel in its exclusive Kocaçay Series of high-powered escort tugs, scheduled to be delivered to Italian customer Rimorchiatori Laziali in May.

Kocaçay lX is based on the RAstar 3200SX design developed especially for Sanmar by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

The tug’s design is primarily intended for escort operations in exposed areas where exceptional seakeeping capabilities are essential. Following its launch, she will now undergo extensive sea trials.

Measuring 32 meters (LOA), with a molded breadth of 13 meters, molded depth of 5.35 meters and maximum draft of 6 meters, and featuring an 83-ton towing capacity like its sister vessel Blasco delivered in 2023, she has a hull design that significantly improves towing and seakeeping performance, as indicated by model and full-scale tests.