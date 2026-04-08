Sanmar Shipyards Celebrates Successful Sea Trials of 14th All-Electric Tug

Sanmar Shipyards has announced the successful completion of sea trials for its 14th fully electric tugboat, marking an achievement in the company’s 50th-anniversary year. This latest vessel, an ElectRA 2500SX design, reinforces Sanmar’s position as a global leader in the transition toward a sustainable, emissions-free towage industry.

The ElectRA Series was created through an exclusive partnership with Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. This collaboration introduces a new way of managing harbor operations by focusing on sustainable technology and modern design. By utilizing advanced battery technology from Corvus Energy, these vessels provide high performance towing capabilities with zero environmental impact at the point of use.

The 14th vessel, named DINAMO IV, demonstrated exceptional performance during its recent trials. Its technical specifications measure 25.40m in length with a breadth of 12.86m and a maximum draft of 5.40m. Engineered for heavy-duty performance without the environmental footprint, the vessel is equipped with a 1,808 kWh battery capacity. This power configuration allows the tug to achieve a bollard pull of 70 tons and reach a speed of 12.5 knots.

Since the series was unveiled in 2021, ElectRA tugs have been deployed across Europe, North America, and Latin America, frequently operating in ecologically sensitive waters. Current international operators include HaiSea Marine, SAAM Towage, Svitzer, Buksér og Berging and BOTAŞ.

The success of the series is underscored by industry recognition, including the ITS 2023 Tug of the Year award for HAISEA WAMIS and the recent shortlisting of SAAM TRAPANANDA for the 2026 award.

A 15th vessel is currently under construction.