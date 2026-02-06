SANMAR Strengthens Long-Term Partnership with SAAM Towage Through New Tug Delivery

Turkish tugboat builder Sanmar Shipyards has further reinforced its partnership with SAAM Towage through the delivery of a Boğaçay-Class tug that will operate in Latin America.

The vessel, which has been named SAAM GUANAY, is based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and becomes the 13th Sanmar-built tug in the SAAM Towage fleet.

Designed for optimum performance in ship-handling operations, the tug measures 24.4m in length, with a 12m beam, 4.5m molded depth, and a 5.45m draft. Powered by IMO Tier III compliant Caterpillar 3516E main engines delivering 2,350 bkW at 1,800 rpm, the vessel achieves an 80-ton bollard pull ahead and a free-running speed of 12.5 knots.

This twin Z-drive diesel-powered tug is equipped with 77.9m³ of fuel capacity and 11.5m³ of fresh water, while offering FiFi-1 fire-fighting capability. Deck equipment includes an independent double-drum winch, and accommodation is provided for up to six crew.

A wider-than-average beam enhances stability and overall performance, while advanced machinery automation systems optimize energy use across all operations.

SAAM Towage, operating in more than 90 ports across 12 countries in the Americas, shares Sanmar’s vision of a greener and more sustainable maritime industry, supported by a new generation of low- and zero-emission tugboats.