Sanmar's Dual Fuel Methanol Escort Tug Receives Full Class Certification

Sanmar Shipyards has reached a milestone in sustainable maritime innovation as SD AISEMAHT, the world's first dual fuel methanol escort and rescue tug built for KOTUG Canada, has officially been granted full class certification by ABS.

Constructed by Sanmar Shipyards and based on the RAsalvor 4400-DFM design developed by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd., the 44-meter vessel is one of two new-generation tugs that will support Canada's Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP). SD AISEMAHT will escort tankers from the Port of Vancouver to the open Pacific Ocean.

Fully compliant with IMO Tier Ill emission standards, SD AISEMAHT establishes a new benchmark for future-ready escort and rescue tugs and demonstrates the growing viability of methanol as a cleaner marine fuel for high-performance harbor operations.

The vessel also holds ENVIRO, SUSTAIN-2(2020), and OSR-C2 class notations, highlighting its environmentally responsible design, sustainability-focused operational standards, and oil spill response capability.

The vessel's class notations include ABS 2A1, Towing Vessel, Escort Vessel, FFV 1, LAMS, MABCU, BP (115.12 MT). Additional notations include HAB(WB), IHM, QR, UWILD, and LFFS (DFD - Methanol).