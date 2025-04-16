Sapura Energy Nets $22.6M in Offshore Support Vessel Contracts

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy, through its Offshore Support Vessel & Geosciences business, has secured multiple vessel contracts in Malaysia and Thailand, worth around $22.6 million.

The newly secured contract will keep Sapura Energy’s accommodation workboats and geosurvey vessels engaged for an extended period during the financial year 2026.

The contracts include the chartering of two 200-pax-capacity workboats, KPV Redang and Sapura Duyong, to support offshore operations in East Malaysia.

The contract for KPV Redang started in February for a duration of one year, with an optional one-year extension. Meanwhile, the contract for Sapura Duyong began in March and runs for eight months, with an option to extend for an additional two months.

Separately, the Sapura Energy’s 200-pax accommodation workboat, Sapura Aman, secured a 245-day charter with an option for a further 90-day extension with a Malaysian operator.

Additionally, Sapura Energy’s subsidiary, Sapura Offshore, has engaged the OSV’s 300-pax accommodation workboat, Sapura 300, for a duration of 30 days.

Both vessels will provide accommodation services for offshore crews in Malaysia.

In Thailand, Sapura Energy has been contracted to provide geotechnical soil boring services using Sapura Wira to support drilling at the Rossukon field in the Gulf of Thailand.

The contract, secured following the successful completion of another project in Thailand, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

“These contract awards are a testament to our clients' trust in Sapura Energy’s capability to deliver reliable offshore support services. In FY25, we achieved 99% uptime for all our offshore support vessels and maintained an impeccable safety record, with zero Recordable and zero Lost Time Incidents (LTIs).

“Many of our vessels have upheld a zero LTI record for years—KPV Redang, for example, has been operating safely for 16 years without a single incident. These achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and safety, and we are determined to sustain this track record,” said Nasri Mehat, Chief Executive Officer of the Operations and Maintenance division at Sapura Energy.