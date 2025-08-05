SASHA Coalition and ZESTAs Unite on Green Solutions

Industry coalitions ZESTAs and the SASHA Coalition have announced a partnership to drive policy and industry action on green shipping technologies.

The two coalitions, collectively representing 70 leading companies, have committed to combining their efforts to advocate for policy supporting absolute zero emission solutions combining hydrogen, battery-electric and wind propulsion technologies.

Aurelia Leeuw, Director of EU Policy at the SASHA Coalition, said: “Pooling our expertise to drive maritime decarbonization, the SASHA Coalition and ZESTAs together are more than the sum of our parts. While green maritime policy needs strengthening across the board, regulation to support absolute zero emission technologies is particularly lacking: the industry players best positioned to adopt these solutions are not yet incentivized to do so.

“SASHA and ZESTAs will work together to bridge the gap between policymakers and the innovative companies we represent to achieve the regulatory environment needed to drive their revolutionary climate solutions.”

Madadh MacLaine, Secretary General of ZESTAs, said: "We have had the technology to achieve absolute zero emissions in maritime transport for decades. These technologies are market ready but require solid policy and regulations to be commercially viable. The deteriorating state of our ocean demonstrates that there’s no room for risk. Shipping can no longer ignore its obligation to ocean health.

“ZESTAs’ knowledge of technology and markets combined with SASHA's policy expertise are the winning combination to drive the change needed to protect the ocean and our planet."

The SASHA Coalition will be joining ZESTAs at its London International Shipping Week event HyWindships: How to Achieve Absolute Zero Emissions in Trans-Oceanic Shipping on 16 September at the IMO. The event will convene industry leaders and policymakers to discuss the development of absolute zero emissions maritime solutions.



