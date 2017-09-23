India's INS Satavahana Concludes Basic Submarine Course

Passing out ceremony of Basic Submarine Courses for Sindhughosh and Shishumar Class was held at Submarine School, INS Satavahana on 22 Sep 17.

A total of 39 officers and 47 sailors successfully completed their training and will now be moving to submarines at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam for Sea Training.

Rear Admiral V Srinivas NM, Flag Officer Submarines was the Chief Guest for the ceremony and gave away the book prizes and awards to the meritorious trainees. Sunny Verma, ERA4 , stood first among sailor's while Lt Jose Babu was adjudged best overall officer of the course.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest congratulated all the trainees for successfully completing the rigorous and challenging training and stressed upon the necessity of professionalism in the Submarine Arm. He urged them to imbibe the culture of Safety in everyday evolutions.

The course which had commenced on 10 April 17 included mandatory escape training and survival drills. The trainees also participated in several sports and adventure activities.