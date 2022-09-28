Savage Appoints Roberts as COO, Coler as CFO

Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, announced the appointments of Jeff Roberts as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tom Coler as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Both appointments will be effective Oct. 1, 2022.

“We’re excited to have Jeff Roberts step into a new role as COO, where his leadership abilities, enthusiasm, and commitment to our culture and strategy will help drive ongoing growth and operational excellence across the company,” said Savage President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Aubry. “We’re also pleased to welcome Tom Coler to Savage as our new CFO, to help sustain our growth trajectory and strengthen how we enable our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet.”

Roberts joined Savage in 2016 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and CFO. Prior to joining Savage, Roberts served as CFO of Maxum Enterprises, where he led multiple departments and served as Interim President. He previously served in numerous financial roles within the Pilot Flying J organization, including divisional CFO.

Prior to joining Savage, Coler served as Vice President and CFO for the Health, Hygiene and Consumables business unit at H.B. Fuller Corporation, a public, multi-national manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemical products based in Minneapolis, MN. He has extensive experience in global, public companies and brings significant experience in corporate finance, acquisitions and integration, implementing IT solutions, driving cost and efficiency initiatives, and other finance related topics.