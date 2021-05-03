S&B Acquires Technology Associates, Inc.

Houston-based engineering company S&B Infrastructure, Ltd. (S&B) on Monday announced it has acquired naval architecture and marine engineering firm Technology Associates, Inc. (TAI). TAI will continue its operations as TAI Engineers, LLC.

“This acquisition strengthens our capabilities to design and build even larger government and commercial maritime projects,” said Daniel Rios, S&B Infrastructure President. “We acquired TAI because of our clients’ ever-evolving needs and the organization’s focus on safety, integrity, and client trust—all key values of S&B. The deal marks a win for clients as we deliver projects with even greater certainty—safely on time and within budget.”

The entire TAI team—approximately 80 maritime professionals, located primarily in New Orleans, La. and Vishakhapatnam, India—will join S&B. TAI has been around for decades, with professionals working on marine projects worldwide for commercial and government clients. TAI has and is performing key projects for the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, NOAA, U.S. Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and many other clients and agencies.

“This is an exciting opportunity for TAI, its management and staff, and the continued growth of TAI,” said Anil Raj P. E., founder and president of TAI. “The synergies between S&B’s diverse technical capabilities and large engineering footprint, coupled with the maritime expertise of TAI Engineers, will allow the company to offer significantly enhanced expertise, resources and products, to the benefit of our clients.”

Raj will remain as the president of TAI and will continue to manage day-to-day operations.

“Our growing team is looking forward to providing our marine clients innovative, quality, and cost-effective solutions for their greatest challenges,” said Rios.