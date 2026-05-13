Wilson Sons Launches Tugboat to Operate in Port of Santos

Wilson Sons, a port and shipping logistics operator with over 188 years of experience, has held the launch ceremony of WS Capella, the second tug of a new range of three high-powered tugboats.

Just like WS Halcyon, baptised in January this year, WS Capella was built at the company's shipyard and is also an ASD 2312 class tug (23 meters long, 12 meters wide). With azimuth thrusters, 70-ton bollard pull, and capacity to handle the largest ships operating in Brazil during docking and undocking maneuveres, the new vessel will operate in the Port of Santos, the largest port complex in Latin America.

Its modern design allows for reduced fuel consumption, which directly contributes to lower emissions. Versatile, WS Capella is also equipped with a fire-fighting system with a capacity of 2,400,000 liters/hour of water (FiFi 1).

The godmother of the vessel will be Flávia Carvalho, Executive Director of Wilson Sons Shipping Agency.

The new tugs are part of Wilson Sons' fleet renewal and expansion strategy, with 83 vessels operating along the Brazilian coast.

Another ASD 2312 class tugboat is being built at the Guarujá shipyard, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of this year. With this new range of tugboats, Wilson Sons will reach the milestone of 156 vessels built at its shipyard, which boasts over than 80 years of history.



