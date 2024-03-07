S&B Names Sipes CEO

Jeffrey G. Sipes has been named chief executive officer at engineering and construction firm S&B, parent company to naval architecture and marine engineering firm TAI Engineers.

“S&B has a remarkable record of growth and success over the past sixty years, and we look forward to decades of further success. The markets we serve are changing, creating new opportunities for growth. Jeff is the leader who can successfully guide the company to capitalize on these opportunities. He brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of both S&B’s markets and the company’s distinctive capabilities,” said J. D. Slaughter and J. W. “Brook” Brookshire, the company’s directors.

“I appreciate the confidence that the board has placed in me. S&B has unmatched strengths in many areas of the E&C market. I expect we will bring those capabilities to serving new clients as well as continuing to serve our traditional clients well,” Sipes said.

Since joining S&B as chief commercial officer in 2021, Sipes has overseen S&B’s business development and marketing activities, including new markets and geographies, as well as the firm’s strategic planning. He led the recent strategy review that has set S&B’s future growth path.

Sipes came to S&B from Bechtel, where he served as Principal Vice President and Manager of Global Business Development. He began his career with the engineering and construction firm Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I). Over his 30+ year career, he has served in project management, business development and leadership roles globally with extensive experience in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas Tech University. In 2010, he was elected to the Texas Tech Civil Engineering Academy and served as an ambassador for the university’s International Experience Program.

Slaughter and Brookshire, who have served as S&B’s Chairman and CEO respectively, will continue as directors. They also announced that Lori Brookshire Garrison and James G. (Jimmy) Slaughter Jr. will join them on S&B’s board of directors.