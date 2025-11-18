SC Ports Sees Dip in Imports, State Economic Development Remains Strong

South Carolina Ports recorded 206,859 TEUs at its marine terminals in October, a 1% year-over-year dip, as fiscal year volumes remain above plan. October marked the Port's strongest month for loaded exports since June, with an 18% year-over-year increase.

The predicted slowdown mirrors national trends as containerized imports in the U.S. saw a 7.5% year-over-year decrease in October, following the front-loading of imports over the summer months.

SC Ports President and CEO Micah Mallace reaffirmed his commitment to continue working hand-in-hand with BCOs to meet their challenges and deliver reliable service as broader trade disruptions persist.

Both inland ports also performed above plan in October. Inland Port Greer handled 14,807 rail moves, a 7% year-over-year decrease, and Inland Port Dillon saw a 176% increase year-over year with 4,887 rail moves.

13,245 vehicles crossed the docks at Columbus Street Terminal in October, a 25% year-over-year decline. Vehicle volumes saw a strong first quarter of the fiscal year, performing 17% above plan.

Despite the softening of imports and vehicle volumes, SC Ports continues to benefit from new investments in the state by port-dependent businesses. First Solar, Inc. announced plans to invest $330 million in a new facility in Gaffney, South Carolina, bringing 600 new jobs to the region in the second half of 2026.