Monday, April 10, 2017

Corvus, Scandlines Ink 10-year Service Deal

April 10, 2017

Photo: Patrick Kirkby / Scandlines

Corvus Energy said it has been awarded a 10-year service and maintenance agreement for the entire Scandlines hybrid ferry fleet. The contract includes both traditional service and maintenance of the fleets’ energy storage systems, plus Corvus’ remote condition-based monitoring service, Watchman.

 
The first ferry operator to build and operate large ROPAX (roll-on/off passenger) hybrid ferries that combine traditional diesel power with advanced battery power, Scandlines utilizes Corvus’ lithium-ion based energy storage systems throughout the entire fleet to provide the battery power.
 
“Beginning with Corvus in 2012, their industry leading energy storage technology has become the standard electric battery power solution for all of our hybrid vessels,” said Fini Hansen, Technical Superintendent of Fleet Management at Scandlines.
 
On February 5 2017, Scandlines put its two newest Corvus powered hybrid ferries, the M/V Berlin and M/V Copenhagen, into regular service on their Rostock-Gedser route between Denmark and Germany. Along with the decreased environmental impact, the fuel consumption of the vessels has been reduced to almost one third per crossing per car compared to the previous ferries used on the same route.
 
Ronald Hansen, Global Head of Service & Commissioning for Corvus Energy, said, “Supported by our highly experienced technical experts, our strong presence in the region and working closely with Scandlines, our advanced services and maintenance solutions will help ensure the Scandlines hybrid ferries operate reliably for many years to come.”
 
