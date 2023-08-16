ScanOcean First to Sell Neste’s Marine Fuel in Sweden

Neste and ScanOcean have brought Neste’s marine fuel enabling lower GHG emissions to the Swedish market. The first shipment of nearly 600,000 liters (500 metric tons) is now available at the Södertälje terminal for vessels bunkering in the Stockholm area as well as those in transit to Lake Mälaren. ScanOcean already has several interested clients.

Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed produced by Neste is a low-sulphur marine gas oil where some crude oil is replaced with renewable raw materials. The renewable part of the co-processed marine fuel enables up to 80% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil fuel. It is an ISO 8217 compliant and ISCC PLUS certified marine fuel.

In addition to the Swedish market, Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed fuel is available in Denmark and Finland. The composition and performance of Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel is similar to conventional marine fuel.

From May 2023, two tankers transporting Neste’s renewable diesel from Finland to Sweden have been fueled with the fuel. The tankers, Suula and Kiisla, are using fuel produced at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo, Finland.



