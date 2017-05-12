Mein Schiff 6 Makes Maiden Call in Kiel

The latest newbuilding to join TUI Cruises, Mein Schiff 6, has berthed in Kiel for the first time. Kiel is the ship’s first passenger port of call in Germany she has visited since she was handed over a few days ago in Turku, Finland.
The 99,000 GT, 295 m long cruise ship arrived in the Kiel fiord on Thursday, May 11 to a water fountain welcome and was escorted to her berth by one of the port’s tugs. Onlookers lined the banks and visited the Ostseekai Terminal to catch a glimpse of Mein Schiff 6. Officially welcoming the ship to Kiel at a reception on board on Friday, May 12, Kiel Lord Mayor Dr. UIf Kämpfer and port head Dr. Dirk Claus presented the traditional maiden visit plaque to TUI Cruises CEO Wybcke Meier and Captain Kjell Holm.
To start with, Mein Schiff 6 will undertake a number of short trips and anticipation cruises and can be seen on four occasions on May 16, 19, 23 and 28 on the Kiel fiord and at the Ostseekai Terminal.
TUI Cruises is in fact one of the Port of Kiel’s regular patrons and has been a regular visitor to the fiord since 2009. Claus said, “The fact that the maiden voyage of Mein Schiff 6 also begins in Kiel is a reflection of the many years of loyal partnership enjoyed by the ship’s owners and the port.”
The maiden voyage beginning on June 3 takes Mein Schiff 6 to the North Cape
and back to Kiel. In the course of the coming season Mein Schiff 6 will set off on eight further cruises from the Ostseekai Terminal. Destinations are the Norwegian fiords as well as the big cities of the Baltic region. During the Kieler Woche sailing regatta – the highlight of this year’s cruise shipping season - Mein Schiff 6 can be seen in the port on June 18. There will be a TUI Cruises fleet rendezvous on May 19 and both June 14 and 28 when Mein Schiff 6 berths alongside her sister ship Mein Schiff 3 at the Ostseekai Terminal. Mein Schiff 6 and Mein Schiff 3 are together undertaking 26 cruises out of Kiel this summer.