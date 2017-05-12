Mein Schiff 6 Makes Maiden Call in Kiel

The latest newbuilding to join TUI Cruises, Mein Schiff 6, has berthed in Kiel for the first time. Kiel is the ship’s first passenger port of call in Germany she has visited since she was handed over a few days ago in Turku, Finland.

The 99,000 GT, 295 m long cruise ship arrived in the Kiel fiord on Thursday, May 11 to a water fountain welcome and was escorted to her berth by one of the port’s tugs. Onlookers lined the banks and visited the Ostseekai Terminal to catch a glimpse of Mein Schiff 6. Officially welcoming the ship to Kiel at a reception on board on Friday, May 12, Kiel Lord Mayor Dr. UIf Kämpfer and port head Dr. Dirk Claus presented the traditional maiden visit plaque to TUI Cruises CEO Wybcke Meier and Captain Kjell Holm.

To start with, Mein Schiff 6 will undertake a number of short trips and anticipation cruises and can be seen on four occasions on May 16, 19, 23 and 28 on the Kiel fiord and at the Ostseekai Terminal.

TUI Cruises is in fact one of the Port of Kiel’s regular patrons and has been a regular visitor to the fiord since 2009. Claus said, “The fact that the maiden voyage of Mein Schiff 6 also begins in Kiel is a reflection of the many years of loyal partnership enjoyed by the ship’s owners and the port.”