SCHOTTEL After Sales Service Network Expands

German propulsion systems manufacturer SCHOTTEL announced it has added new contractual service partners in Spain and France. The company currently has more than 100 sales and service stations around the globe.

Stefan Buch, VP After Sales Service at SCHOTTEL, said, “Today, more than 10,000 vessels of all types and sizes are sailing around the globe thanks to SCHOTTEL propulsion systems. To ensure reliable operation at all times, we offer a wide range of services throughout the vessel’s lifecycle. And we do this all over the world: With the new service partners VULKAN Española in Spain and SUD MOTEURS in France, we can provide professional support in the Mediterranean region faster than ever before.”

Gilles Guichet, CEO of SUD MOTEURS, said, “SUD MOTEURS is a specialized repair yard with a wide range of capabilities when it comes to vessel overhauls. Together with a skilled, dedicated team and SCHOTTEL expertise, the repair and overhaul of propulsion systems can be done to OEM repair standard in that region. SCHOTTEL customers benefit from highly trained experts, short service response times, and critical repair services in the workshops in Brest, Marseille and La Ciotat.”

José Ignacio Cuenca Pérez, Managing Director of VULKAN Española, said, “VULKAN Española, established in 1969, has always set the benchmark in the Spanish maritime market. Our service experts help to keep SCHOTTEL equipment operational – regardless of location and needs. Whether it be standard inspections, overhauls, repairs, or retrofits. Combining short reaction times and local people creates a beneficial situation for everyone.”