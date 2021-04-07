SCHOTTEL Upgrades Austrian Passenger Vessels

Several passenger vessels from Austrian operator WolfgangseeSchifffahrt were recently fitted with a SCHOTTEL PumpJet type SPJ 30, including the new CoaGrid. With the SPJ 30 (100 kW), which is driven by an electric motor with a battery storage device, the ship owner benefits from zero-emissions propulsion power and low-loss power electronics.

SCHOTTEL noted the maneuverability of the vessels is further increased by means of the two previously installed SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers, which are used as the main propulsion units.

The SCHOTTEL PumpJet is now available with a new feature: the SCHOTTEL CoaGrid. This takes advantage of the Coandă effect, which describes the tendency of a fluid to stick to a curved surface.

In combination with in-house CFD optimizations a new streamlined geometry below the pump jet housing has been developed. This allows the water flow to be better directed into the inlet of the SPJ, leading to higher efficiency and lower noise emissions, SCHOTTEL said,

(Photo: SCHOTTEL)

