CMA CGM Improves Canada to West Africa Service

CMA CGM announced a significant improvement of its product from Montreal, Canada to Africa West Coast strategic markets.

ASV Global to demonstrate C-Worker 5 ASV at Ocean Business exhibition

ASV Global has announced it will be demonstrating its C-Worker 5 Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) at the Ocean Business exhibition in Southampton…

FSL Aframax Tanker Enters Teekay RSA

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (FSLTM), as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust), announced that the Trust…

Carl Vinson Strike Group to Western Pacific

Admiral Harry Harris, Commander, U.S. Pacific Command, has directed the Carl Vinson Strike Group to sail north and report…

Kongsberg Launches Kognifai

Kongsberg has announced the launch of Kognifai, its open and collaborative digital platform that places a portfolio of applications into the cloud.

High Winds Close Saudi Arabia's Jeddah port

The major port at Saudi Arabia's second largest city of Jeddah was closed on Tuesday due to bad weather, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported. "Marine traffic was halted…

Gercke to Christen AIDAperla

Lena Gercke will christen AIDAperla, the 12th member of the AIDA fleet, in Palma de Mallorca on June 30, 2017. In Germany…

USS Gerald R. Ford Completes Sea Trials

The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returned from Builder's Sea Trials to Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on April 14 after seven days at sea.