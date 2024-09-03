Scorpio Sells Two Tankers

Shipowner Scorpio Tankers on Tuesday announced it has entered into agreements to sell two vessels and a new time charter-out agreement.

The company said it recently entered into agreements to sell two 2014 built scrubber fitted MR product tankers, STI San Antonio and STI Texas City, for $42.5 million per vessel. These sales are expected to close within the fourth quarter of 2024.

The New York-listed company also announced it has entered into a three-year time charter-out agreement for the 2018 built MR product tanker, STI Jardins, for $29,550 per day. The charterer is an oil major, and the time charter is expected to commence within the third or fourth quarter of 2024.