Scotland's New First Minister Yousaf Visits Port of Aberdeen

Scotland's new First Minister Humza Yousaf and Just Transition Secretary Màiri McAllan this week visited Port of Aberdeen's £400 million South Harbour expansion.

According to Port of Aberdeen, the duo heard firsthand how the port "supports Scotland's Just Transition and creates new opportunities in energy, trade, decarbonization, and tourism."

Senior leaders from the port, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Energy Transition Zone and Opportunity North East met with Yousaf and McAllan to discuss the economic opportunities and challenges facing the region's key industries, such as oil and gas, renewables, and food and drink.

Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive of the Port of Aberdeen, said: “Port of Aberdeen has been at the heart of the nation’s energy industry for more than 50 years and our vision is to become Scotland’s premier net zero port. Our transformational South Harbour expansion will help make that a reality.

"We have invested more than half a billion pounds in recent decades to enhance our infrastructure. Now even closer public and private sector collaboration is needed to unlock the full potential of the expanded port if we are to lead on the path to net zero."

Earlier this week, Yousaf said:"“Delivering on our climate obligations is an absolute priority for this Government – but so too is our unwavering commitment to ensuring the journey to net zero is fair and just for everyone.

“Scotland is an energy-rich nation and the oil and gas industry has made a vast contribution to our economy, while its workers are some of the most highly-skilled in the world.

“But Scotland’s oil and gas basin is now a mature resource and, as a responsible government, we must take action to ensure the sector, and the communities it supports, are supported in a transition to cleaner, greener energy system.

“The North East has long been known as the oil and gas capital of Europe. It can now become the net zero capital of the world."

“Our draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan sets out a very clear vision to capitalize on the enormous opportunities that a net zero energy system offers the industry, our economy and our climate.

“The Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray is already helping communities seize these opportunities. By using a portion of the Fund to support the Scottish National Investment Bank, we can leverage further investment in the region to ensure a fair and just transition for the energy sector, and for the people of Scotland."