Sea Japan '22 Returns to Tokyo

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 21, 2022

Maritime Reporter & Engineering News is back on the international exhibition trail in full force, earlier this month in Oslo for NorShipping '22  (which was a very strong and well-attended event), currently in Tokyo for Sea Japan '22 (which has garnered a strong regional draw), and packing our bags and heading out next to Posidonia '22 in Athens! (With stops domestically to IPF in Atlantic City and OTC in Houston along the way) 

It's great to be back to live, in-person events.

