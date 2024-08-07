Marine Link
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Sea1 to Manage Viking Supply Ships' AHTS Fleet

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 7, 2024

(Photo: Viking Supply Ships)

Sweden-based Viking Supply Ships on Tuesday announced plans to outsource the management of its six anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels to Sea1 Offshore, based in Norway.

The management agreements are scheduled to be completed in October 2024, subject to final documentation and required approvals, the company said.

The six AHTS vessels include Magne Viking, Odin Viking, Loke Viking, Njord Viking, Brage Viking and Andreas Viking, all with ice class notations and built from 2011 through 2013. The ships' bollard pulls range from 250 to 258 tonnes.

Viking Supply Ships said the move is expected to generate "substantial cost savings", and it noted that it will retain management of its icebreaking fleet, including Ale, Atle, Frej, Ymer and Oden.

Sea1 Offshore, formerly known as Siem Offshore, currently operates a fleet of 26 vessels, including platform supply vessels (PSV), AHTSs as well as offshore subsea construction and well intervention vessels.

