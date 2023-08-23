Sea and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping Collaborate

Maritime software provider Sea and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping have formalized their collaboration by signing a Knowledge Partnership Agreement. With the agreement, Sea and the Center become official partners, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to accelerate the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

Sea, a technology spin-off from the Clarksons Group, will be providing access to its pre-trade intelligence and analytics tool that processes over 68.7 billion AIS data points annually with in-house derived insights, including visibility of activity across ports and vessel deployment. The tool can also provide emissions evaluations for analysis of green corridors and waiting times and fleet speed developments to estimate emission reduction potentials.

Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, said: “Reliable data empowers us to make informed decisions. With Sea, the Center will get important insights into global fleet operations which can help us fast-track the development and implementation of green corridors, technology projects, and progressive regulatory frameworks.”



