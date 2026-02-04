Seabourn Passengers Set Carnival Record

Seabourn Venture became the most southerly ship on the Antarctic Peninsula as she crossed the Antarctic Circle this week, reaching 70° South, the most southerly point in Seabourn and Carnival history.

The vessel also achieved the first-ever Seabourn exploration of George VI Sound and toasted with Champagne on the ice at the most southerly point any Seabourn guest has ever reached.

“Congratulations to Captain Simon Bishop and his team and Expedition Leader Luqui Bernacchi. This is a journey defined by exploration, milestones, and once-in-a-lifetime moments,” said Seabourn on social media.