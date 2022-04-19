Seabulk Spartan Sports Propulsion Package from Berg

The high-powered tug Spartan joined the Seabulk fleet, featuring a fully integrated hybrid propulsion plant from Berg Propulsion. The tug is already operational at Port Arthur following delivery by Master Boat Builders, and the Robert Allan-designed RApport 3000 vessel is the first of two 90-ton bollard pull tugs using the Berg package, with the second due in service in Q3 2022.

In addition to Berg MTA 628 azimuthing thrusters, Berg VS3 variable frequency drives with motors, and its own hybrid control system, Berg’s design, supply, and integration includes the switchboard with full power management plus control of the tug’s twin Caterpillar 3512E EPA Tier 4 (2,550 hp) main engines and its gensets - two CAT C18’s and one C7.1.

“During the first weeks in operation, Spartan has been living up to the promises made for hybrid propulsion vessels,” said Daniel Thorogood, President and CEO, Seabulk. “Seabulk’s commitment to improving the sustainability of its operations is represented by its investment in a new generation of vessels whose flexibility is proving that hybrid tug technology is our choice for the future.”

The solution, whose installation was managed at the yard by Berg’s distributor and partner in the area, Thompson Marine, is the most advanced hybrid electric package ever delivered by Berg Propulsion.