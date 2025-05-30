Seafarer Abandonment in 2025 Poised to Pass 2024 Record

By May this year, 158 cases of vessel abandonment had been recorded, up from 119 at the same point in 2024.

These cases represent more than 1,501 seafarers who have reached out to the ITF for assistance, many of whom were left unpaid, without food, water or access to ports, often for months at a time.

“Abandonment is a growing, systemic problem,” said Stephen Cotton, ITF General Secretary. “Behind every number is a human being who has been failed by the industry and the governments responsible for regulating it. The fact that we're on track to break last year’s appalling record is a sign that urgent reform is needed.”

In 2024, the ITF and its global network of inspectors recovered more than $58.1 million in unpaid wages for seafarers working on ships running ‘Flag of Convenience’ (FOC) registries that offer minimal oversight and have become a haven for exploitative shipping practices. Of that total, $13.5 million was returned to abandoned seafarers alone.

Already in 2025, ITF inspectors have helped recover $4.1 million for seafarers affected by abandonment. But as the number of cases climb, the Federation says it is increasingly concerned by the limits of enforcement.

“We’re dealing with owners who walk away from their obligations, often while sub-standard registers look on and do nothing,” said Steve Trowsdale, Head of the ITF Inspectorate. “In many cases, it's impossible to identify the owner, and flag states are either unwilling or unable to act. This is what makes the rise in cases so dangerous—impunity is growing across the board.”

In response to growing concerns, the ITF has added Tuvalu and Guinea Bissau to its longstanding FOC list, bringing the total number of countries on the list to 45. Both countries are linked to so-called “shadow fleets” transporting sanctioned oil and evading regulatory scrutiny.

FOC states allow shipowners to register vessels in jurisdictions that offer minimal taxes, low labour standards, and secrecy over ownership—this means that seafarers on FOC ships face low wages, long hours and unsafe working conditions. Today, more than 50% of the world fleet is registered in FOC states, with more than 80% of abandoned vessels also registered to FOCs. The system has enabled unscrupulous actors to profit while leaving seafarers vulnerable to exploitation.