Seafarer Charged with Meth Importation

A Tanzanian national has appeared in the Port Adelaide Magistrate's Court in Australia charged with the alleged importation of 3kg of methamphetamine into Australia.

An investigation started on November 8 after a security officer contracted by Flinders Ports at Port Adelaide stopped the cargo ship crew member, 50, for a random baggage inspection as he left for shore leave.

Three suspicious packages containing a crystal-like substance were found in a backpack the man was carrying. Testing of the contents of the packages allegedly returned a positive result of methamphetamine and ABF officers alerted the AFP.

Australian Federal Police investigators seized the packages and arrested the Tanzanian national, later charging him with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, namely methamphetamine, contrary to section 307.1(1) of the Criminal Code (Cth). The maximum penalty for this offence is life imprisonment.

Following the man's arrest, officers searched the vessel, with no additional suspicious items located.



