Marine Link
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Day of the Seafarer 2017 on 25 June

June 15, 2017

Pic: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Pic: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 With only Nine days to go until Day of the Seafarers, International Maritime Organization (IMO) encourages everyone to join the campaign and show that #SeafarersMatter.  

Under this theme, the campaign is engaging people responsible for the world’s ports and seafarer centres to demonstrate how much seafarers matter to them by featuring great initiatives that support and promote seafarer welfare. 
 
These efforts are presented on a new virtual world map, which showcases best practices and help celebrate seafarers. If you are organizing a Day of the Seafarer event or have facilities for seafarers at the port you work in - don’t miss the chance to feature on the map (Link)
 
In addition, to kick off our ten day countdown, IMO is launching a brand new Day of the Seafarer quiz, testing your knowledge of ports, maritime affairs and IMO instruments. 
 
As in previous years, the Day of the Seafarer campaign is centered on social media.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News