Day of the Seafarer 2017 on 25 June

With only Nine days to go until Day of the Seafarers, International Maritime Organization (IMO) encourages everyone to join the campaign and show that #SeafarersMatter.

Under this theme, the campaign is engaging people responsible for the world’s ports and seafarer centres to demonstrate how much seafarers matter to them by featuring great initiatives that support and promote seafarer welfare.

These efforts are presented on a new virtual world map, which showcases best practices and help celebrate seafarers. If you are organizing a Day of the Seafarer event or have facilities for seafarers at the port you work in - don’t miss the chance to feature on the map ( Link

In addition, to kick off our ten day countdown, IMO is launching a brand new Day of the Seafarer quiz, testing your knowledge of ports, maritime affairs and IMO instruments.

As in previous years, the Day of the Seafarer campaign is centered on social media.