Tuesday, January 16, 2018

MOL Acquires Seafarers Manning Company

January 15, 2018

Group photo of MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V. and MOL management provided by MOL

 Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced that MOL acquired 100% of the issued shares of Azalea Maritime B.V. on December 21st, 2017.

 
Azalea Maritime changed its name to "MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V." on January 1st, 2018.
 
MOL will enhance providing top-quality seafarers for MOL-operated LNG carriers and tankers and continue to aim to become a world leader in safe operation. 
 
MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V. as a manning company, will continue to support MOL safe operation, while inheriting Azalea Maritime's accumulated experience with European seafarers and know-how of the manning business.
 
