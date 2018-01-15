MOL Acquires Seafarers Manning Company

Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced that MOL acquired 100% of the issued shares of Azalea Maritime B.V. on December 21st, 2017.

Azalea Maritime changed its name to "MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V." on January 1st, 2018.

MOL will enhance providing top-quality seafarers for MOL-operated LNG carriers and tankers and continue to aim to become a world leader in safe operation.

MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V. as a manning company, will continue to support MOL safe operation, while inheriting Azalea Maritime's accumulated experience with European seafarers and know-how of the manning business.