Seafarers’ House to Honor Carnival's Arnold W. Donald

Arnold W. Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation & PLC, has been selected as the recipient of Seafarers’ House International Golden Compass Award for 2022. The award is given each year to those who have achieved distinction in the maritime world, those whose vocation or avocation has been the sea, or those who have ministered to or otherwise assisted seafarers.

Donald grew up in the Ninth Ward in New Orleans with 27 foster brothers and sister. His parents’ generosity made a significant impact on his life. Although neither graduated high school, they insisted that their children obtain an education. Donald earned his BS in mechanical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

“Mr. Donald is an inspiration to all who know him as well as those who have benefitted from his leadership and generosity,” said Seafarers’ House Executive Director Jennifer Stewart. “He navigated Carnival Corporation out of rough seas during the pandemic to ensure the health, safety and well-being of guests and crew and is always looking for ways to accelerate change and inspire others.”

In 2013, Donald became president and CEO of Carnival Corporation. Prior to that, he served on its board of directors for 13 years. He also serves on the board of Bank of America Corp. and in April 2021 was appointed chair of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

“On March 11, Carnival Corporation celebrated the 50th anniversary of its maiden voyage from PortMiami. I am proud of the many accomplishments of this company, and it is an honor to be recognized by Seafarers’ House, which has served as a place of welcome for our crew members for more than 30 years,” Donald said.

Prior to joining Carnival, Donald was president and CEO of the Executive Leadership Council, a professional network and leadership forum for African-American executives of Fortune 500 companies, and the president and CEO of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International.

Before that he held numerous high-level positions. He spent more than 20 years at Monsanto Company as Corporate Senior VP and president of the Consumer and Nutrition sector and president of the Agricultural sector. After leaving Monsanto, Donald was Chairman of Merisant Company whose products included the leading global sweetener brands Equal and Canderel.

Past Golden Compass award recipients include: Cliff Berry II, president and CEO of Cliff Berry Inc.; Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President & CEO of Celebrity Cruises; Paul Doell, National President of the American Maritime Officers (AMO); Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International; Jan Swartz, group president of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia; artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Guy Harvey; Joseph Farrell, president and CEO of Resolve Marine Group; and international seafaring hero Captain Richard Phillips, among others.

This year’s annual Golden Compass Gala is being held September 24, 2022 at the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, to be followed by a dinner, award presentation and entertainment.