Seakeeper Unveils New Gyrostabilizer Models

Seakeeper has launched two new gyrostabilizer models the Seakeeper 10.5 and the Seakeeper 14, designed for vessels ranging from 50 feet to 68 feet long.

The Seakeeper 10.5, engineered for boats 50-62 feet, evolved from its two predecessors, the Seakeeper 9 and the inaugural M7000 and offers 17% more angular momentum in 23% less volume.

The Seakeeper 14, suited for boats 55-68 feet, bridges a gap in the current lineup between the Seakeeper 9 and the Seakeeper 18. The new model is is 43% smaller and 33% lighter than the Seakeeper 18. Compared to the Seakeeper 9, the Seakeeper 14 offers 56% more gyroscopic power in just 4% more overall volume.

Both the Seakeeper 10.5 and Seakeeper 14 feature an asymmetric flywheel design for reduced height and optimized performance, a space-saving single-cylinder brake system with enhanced reliability and corrosion-resistant components.

The Seakeeper ConnectBox integrates with onboard MFDs and eliminates the need for a dedicated display. Design improvements include fewer mounting bolts and a modular frame, and each of the new models incorporates field-replaceable bearings.

“The Seakeeper 10.5 and Seakeeper 14 represent our commitment to providing our customers with the best performance,” said Andrew Semprevivo, Seakeeper president and CEO. “The Seakeeper 10.5 emerges as a monumental upgrade, outshining its predecessor with 50% more NMS per cubic inch, while the Seakeeper 14 strategically fills a critical gap, introducing a balance of power and efficiency for boats 55-68 feet.”

The Seakeeper 10.5 is expected to begin shipment in July 2024 with a retail cost of $124,900. The Seakeeper 14 will follow, beginning shipment in September 2024 with a retail price of $149,900. The Seakeeper 9 will remain in production to support the transition of these as well as future models.