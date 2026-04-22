Dawn Services Acquires M/V COASTAL DAWN

Dawn Services has announced the acquisition of the M/V COASTAL DAWN (Ex M/VCANDACE), a Damen-designed Shoalbuster that strengthens the company’s fleet and expands its ability to serve customers across coastal, inland, and offshore markets.

The addition of the M/V COASTAL DAWN represents a strategic investment in versatile marine assets designed to meet the increasing demand for marine construction and dredge support.

With its shallow-draft hull, rugged construction, and strong towing performance, the M/VCOASTAL DAWN is ideally suited for operations in bays, rivers, coastal waters, ports, and offshore project sites where traditional deep-draft vessels may be limited. This vessel will support a wide variety of operations including barge towing, dredging support, construction assistance, and general marine services.