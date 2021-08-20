Seall Enters Distribution Partnership with Mackay Marine

Aberdeen, Scotland-based Seall has secured a partnership with global marine electronics and service provider Mackay Marine to distribute Seall’s suite of software solutions and products to the maritime industry, as they expand their worldwide footprint.

Mackay Marine, headquartered in North Carolina, USA, has 50 locations in 16 countries, making it Seall’s largest distribution partnership agreement to-date. Seall will work with Mackay to build and scale their offering across their network of partners and customers. Mackay Marine is an electronic equipment, satellite communications, and onboard service provider for marine, offshore and land-mobile applications.

Seall engineers have internally designed a combination of software and products to enhance bridge navigation safety and efficiency via multi-overlay, interactive data display solutions. Seall’s ENC Kernal SDK is the core software platform that powers their ECS navigation software, the Passage Planner program, hardware/software TAB (tablet), and user-friendly ECDIS System.

This alignment is the latest of seven new distribution partnerships Seall has secured in the last six months. Previous geographies include Mexico, USA, Cyprus, The Netherlands, India and Turkey. Access to more markets in Asia, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Canada, and Latin America will be achieved through the Mackay partnership.

Barry Booth, CCO of Seall, stated, "This strategic partnership reflects our vision to scale the company by working collaboratively with a key partner in a broadened international market, while providing opportunities for future-proofing and refining Seall’s adaptive technology. This arrangement will enable us to expand into more demographics and help identify solutions that suit the needs of the industry, whilst adhering to compliance and regulations.”

Seall’s team of software and I.T. specialists’ usage of intuitive technology, simplifies and streamlines the way data is displayed, used and shared from shore-to-ship-to-shore.

“Mackay looks forward to enhancing our portfolio with Seall’s innovative ECDIS/ECS solutions which can be distributed to a far wider selection of maritime & offshore industries,” commented Nick Pope, Managing Director Europe & South Africa and Mackay World Service.