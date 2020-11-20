SeaMar Group Nets Long-Term Charter with MMT in U.S. Offshore Wind Space

Swedish marine survey company MMT has awarded a long-term contract for SeaMar Group's Deep Helder offshore support vessel.

To contract comes following the recent six-month deal previously awarded for the vessel for work on the east coast of the U.S.

The contract extension has a duration of two years firm, plus 1-year option. Work is expected to start in direct continuation of the vessel’s previously agreed scope.

Since May 2020 MMT has been operating the Deep Helder on the US Coast on a variety of marine survey activities for the Ørsted South Fork and Revolution Wind farms.

Leo Balkema, Managing Director of SeaMar said: “Joint efforts between MMT and SeaMar since 2019 lead to successful results in the European offshore renewable market. The recent collaboration between the companies in the US offshore wind industry resulted in a remarkable achievement.

"We are extremely pleased to continue the relationship with MMT and value their trust by awarding SeaMar with this long-term agreement during challenging times. We look forward to continuing and further develop the relationship over the coming years”.

P-O Sverlinger, CEO of MMT Group said the Deep Helder is was a perfect vessel for the Renewables market in the US.

"She has low fuel consumption and large accommodation opportunities which is of particular importance with tough requirements on many Protected Species Observers in addition to the marine and survey crew. MMT looks forward to perform many new projects together with SeaMar,” MMT CEO said.