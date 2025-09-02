Seascour to Supply Historic Great Lakes Vessel

Florida-headquartered Seascour has struck a second deal to supply its organic marine descaler product on one of the Great Lakes most famous vessels, The Wilfred Sykes.

The iconic steam powered bulk freighter built in 1949 operated by Indiana based Central Marine Logistics, has just received its second application of Seascour.

The organic descaler was the first on the market and the first to receive the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Choice certification for outdoor use.

The job saw Seascour used to clean heat exchangers, including coils and internal workings, successfully removing scale and remedying long-standing problems affecting its systems.

The latest deal follows initial work by Seascour to flush an evaporator on the vessel which was carried out during a lay-up on Sturgeon Bay.

The Wilfred Sykes deal was secured by Seascour’s Great Lake distributor Archway Control, LP, based in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Archway Control owner Doug Abolt said: “Seascour has given them the ideal solution. It can remove scale when other products can’t, and the fact it is environmentally safe means you can push it back to the water which is a big issue on the Great Lakes. Because Seascour is organic it does not contribute to pollution or create dense algae blooms which plague the lakes. This makes Seascour a real innovation, as other traditional chemical descaling products contribute to algae blooms by discharging hydrochloric and phosphoric acids.”

Seascour’s use on The Sykes is the latest in a series of deals secured as the company continues on its growth journey three years after founding.

Seascour President Kelly Hendry says the descaling industry is ripe for disruption. “Seascour can end the era of caustic chemical cleaning,” she said. “The traditional methods of cleaning scale and marine growth from heat exchangers, coolers, strainers, water desalination units and HVAC systems are notoriously expensive and damaging to equipment and the machinery and pipes around it. And the harmful chemical cleaners used are further dangerous to shipyard workers and harmful to the environment.

“Seascour can revolutionize descaling, one of the toughest most polluting jobs in a shipyard, making it fast, safe and easy.”

Hendry, who runs the Gulf Marine shipyard in Tampa, brought Seascour into the wider Hendry Holdings Group in 2023 having spotted the invention created by former US Navy submariner turned chemist Patrick Baymont.

Seascour is set for rapid growth following extensive testing this year on US Navy, US Coast Guard, and NOAA oceanographic research vessels and is currently undertaking NAVSEA approvals. Seascour is further building a network of distributors across the US and now has six in place and is looking to appoint more agents worldwide.



