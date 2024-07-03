Seaspan Energy Launches LNG Bunkering Vessel

Seaspan Energy this week announced the launch of its third new 7,600m3 liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, Seaspan Baker.

This series is being built by CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE) in China. The first two vessels, Seaspan Garibaldi (Nch’ḵay̓) and Seaspan Lions (Ch’ich’iyúy Elxwíkn), will be delivered later this year, followed by Seaspan Baker in 2025.

Seaspan Baker is currently targeted to service the Long Beach containership market and will join Seaspan Lions in providing LNG fueling services for vessels on the West Coast of North America, Seaspan said. Seaspan Garibaldi is set to deliver low-carbon solutions to the global market and will be based in the Panama region, the company added.

For the design of the LNG bunker vessels, Seaspan worked with the Canadian-based team at VARD Marine Inc. to incorporate emerging technologies resulting in a decrease in emissions and underwater noise. The design is focused on safe, efficient, and economical refueling of multiple ship types with an ability to transfer to and from a wide range of terminals. The design will allow the vessel to engage in ship-to-ship LNG transfer along with coastal and short-sea shipping cargo operations.

The vessels are each 112.8 meters in length, 18.6 meters in width, 5 meters in draft, with a design speed of 13 knots.