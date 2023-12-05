Seaspan Enters Car Carrier Segment in Order with Glovis

Containerships owner/operator Seaspan Corporation signaled its entry into the car carrier segment in confirming a deal to order a series of new pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) in partnership with Hyundai Glovis (Glovis).

The 10,800 CEU are the largest PCTCs under development to date. They will be dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as ammonia-and methanol-ready.

Seaspan said it negotiated the purchase from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a China State Shipbuilding Corporation shipyard.

Upon delivery, the vessels will operate under long-term time charter, Seaspan said.

"This deal signifies our customers' trust and value of Seaspan's commitment and capability executing alternative fuel initiatives," said Bing Chen, Seaspan's president and CEO. "By incorporating our extensive experience in dual-fuel LNG containerships, while working proactively with all stakeholders during this decarbonization journey, Seaspan is uniquely poised to contribute to the standards and progress of sustainable shipping."

Seaspan's existing 70-vessel newbuild program includes 25 dual-fuel LNG containerships.

"We're extremely proud of partnering with Glovis, the market leader in the PCTC sector, and leverage our integrated platform to facilitate their strategic success," said Kun Li, Seaspan's chief commercial officer. "As jurisdictions seek to transition away from conventional fueled vehicles to electric vehicles, we see this as an opportunity to not only meet the current demand for sustainable shipping solutions but also support the global initiative for cleaner transportation alternatives."