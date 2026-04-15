Marine Link
Saturday, April 18, 2026

Seaspan Marine Sells Chip and Hog Fuel Barge Division

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 15, 2026

Source: Seaspan

Source: Seaspan

Seaspan Marine has entered in to an agreement with Hodder Tugboat to sell its legacy chip and hog fuel barge division, and remaining forestry industry transportation assets.

The transaction is inclusive of the workforce, existing services and related assets, like coastal tugs, river tugs and barges, and associated maintenance facilities.

Customers who rely on this vital service remain unaffected.  

Hodder is an established marine towing company based in Richmond with a longstanding focus on the forest industry, including the transportation of logs, timber and related forestry products. The sale aligns with the expert skillsets of the existing Seaspan team and assets in operation.

The acquisition of Seaspan’s chip and hog barge division is a natural extension of that expertise, reinforcing Hodder’s commitment to service for its coastal clients.

Seaspan Marine has operated along the Pacific coast for more than a century providing a range of marine services for commercial and industrial clients. This transition marks a strategic alignment of the company’s operations, focusing on positioning resources around its core service offerings of ship assist and vessel escort to support ports, new terminals, and the increased number of vessels requiring specialized assistance.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Calendar of Events

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week