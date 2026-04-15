Seaspan Marine Sells Chip and Hog Fuel Barge Division

Seaspan Marine has entered in to an agreement with Hodder Tugboat to sell its legacy chip and hog fuel barge division, and remaining forestry industry transportation assets.

The transaction is inclusive of the workforce, existing services and related assets, like coastal tugs, river tugs and barges, and associated maintenance facilities.

Customers who rely on this vital service remain unaffected.

Hodder is an established marine towing company based in Richmond with a longstanding focus on the forest industry, including the transportation of logs, timber and related forestry products. The sale aligns with the expert skillsets of the existing Seaspan team and assets in operation.

The acquisition of Seaspan’s chip and hog barge division is a natural extension of that expertise, reinforcing Hodder’s commitment to service for its coastal clients.

Seaspan Marine has operated along the Pacific coast for more than a century providing a range of marine services for commercial and industrial clients. This transition marks a strategic alignment of the company’s operations, focusing on positioning resources around its core service offerings of ship assist and vessel escort to support ports, new terminals, and the increased number of vessels requiring specialized assistance.



