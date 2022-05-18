Seaspan Orders Four 7,700 TEU Dual-fuel LNG Containerships

Containership owner Seaspan Corporation on Wednesday announced it has ordered four "ultra-modern" 7,700 TEU dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) containerships from an unnamed "major" shipyard.

The newbuilds are scheduled to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, and upon completion will enter into long-term charters with a "leading global liner customer".

Seaspan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York-listed Atlas Corp., said the charters include purchase obligations at the conclusion of the charter terms, and will contribute approximately $0.95 billion of gross contracted cash flow.

The shipowner, which has been on a containership ordering spree, said it intends to use existing liquidity, cash flow and additional borrowings to finance the new ships.