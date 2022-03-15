Seaspan Shipyards Launches High-tech HoloShip Facility

North Vancouver, B.C. shipbuilder Seaspan Shipyards on Tuesday announced it has launched a new facility to develop, integrate, test and demonstrate new digital twin capabilities in an effort to transform how ships are built, constructed and maintained.

Modern shipbuilding and through-life support are rapidly evolving with integrated use of digital technology and digital twins. Effective use of digital information is critical for shipbuilders and ship owners/operators and forms the foundation for connected products and services that can result in more efficient, safer and sustainable fleets.

Seaspan’s HoloShip facility enables designers, engineers, production teams and customers to virtually experience, on a 5.6-meter-wide display wall, a fully detailed, three-dimensional and highly accurate digital model of the vessel. Using 3D and virtual reality headsets, participants are transported onto the ship, able to move about to view and interact with the space, as well as with the equipment, components, systems and subsystems. Participants can also access the HoloShip via a networked system at a remote location.

The HoloShip platform enables engineering and design teams to assess and evaluate a wide range of uses and scenarios across all stages of a vessel’s lifecycle, from design and construction through to delivery, operations, maintenance and training. Integrating advanced visualization systems allows teams to optimize models and collaborate effectively with customers to increase productivity, efficiency and quality. Emerging digital twin technologies can be leveraged to aid vessel owners and operators to reduce down-time for repair, more effectively maintain, sustain and enhance fleets and lower vessel cost of ownership.

The HoloShip will immediately benefit the non-combat vessels that Seaspan is constructing for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), including the Polar Icebreaker and Multi-Purpose Vessels that are currently in the design phase. It also presents an opportunity to nurture growth across the supply chain enabling companies to sustain and grow over the long term and better position Canadian technology in the export market.

The HoloShip platform is part of Seaspan Shipyards value proposition commitments under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

“Seaspan’s investment in its new immersive visualization HoloShip facility is a critical step for Canada’s marine industry. The HoloShip facility will help enhance the Canadian shipbuilding industry’s ability to seize the opportunities of the digital economy, help to ensure Canada has the modern ships needed, and create good jobs for Canadians,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

Dave Hargreaves, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, Seaspan Shipyards, said, “Investment in advanced digital technologies such as our new HoloShip platform contributes to the continued development of Seaspan as one of the most modern shipyards in North America. Collaborating with the marine industry community to develop a vertically integrated cluster of Canadian companies that provide both independent and integrated solutions to the global market will also help position and enhance Canada’s reputation as a leader in technology, shipbuilding and ship repair.”